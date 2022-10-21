Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

