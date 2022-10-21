Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.03 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

