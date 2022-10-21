Scotiabank Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Target Price to C$10.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of CWSRF stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.
