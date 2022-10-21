SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf reduced their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.