Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €210.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($214.29) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.90 ($181.53) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €186.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €185.62.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.