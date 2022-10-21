SALT Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 12% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $38,446.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,061.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002731 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005211 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0507223 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19,855.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

