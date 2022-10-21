Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

