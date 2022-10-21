Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

