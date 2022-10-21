Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 3.3 %

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.