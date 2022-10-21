Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Plans $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of SABRP stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabre stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

