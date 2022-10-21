Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.64% of Rush Enterprises worth $43,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.