Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

SNAP stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840,140. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

