Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CBG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,475.33 ($17.83).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 938 ($11.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,006.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.93. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.73. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 872 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499 ($18.11).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

