Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

