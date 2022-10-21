Rite Aid (RAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2022 – Rite Aid is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Rite Aid had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Rite Aid had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Rite Aid was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2022 – Rite Aid had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. 81,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 446,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

