Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Down 0.9%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($22.72) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($22.72). 11,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 5,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,897.50 ($22.93).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,985.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,186.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.58.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 10.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

