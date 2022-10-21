Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.