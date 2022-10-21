Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

10/20/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $180.00.

10/20/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $160.00.

10/12/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $171.50.

10/5/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $147.98. 1,925,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $163.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

