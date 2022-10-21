renBTC One Day Volume Reaches $814,617.00 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $19,003.60 or 0.99787897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $814,617.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

