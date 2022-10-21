Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,602.38 ($31.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,828 ($34.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday.

Shares of REL traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,223 ($26.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,268.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,292.61. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The company has a market capitalization of £42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

