Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target at UBS Group

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,599.50 ($31.41).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,205 ($26.64) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,268.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,292.61. The company has a market cap of £42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

