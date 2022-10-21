Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evolent Health (EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/12/2022 – Evolent Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $48.00.
- 8/25/2022 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00.
Evolent Health Stock Performance
Shares of EVH opened at $31.90 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 1.71.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health
Institutional Trading of Evolent Health
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.