Raymond James Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$20.75

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

