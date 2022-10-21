Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.19.

RPD opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

