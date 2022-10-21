Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.19.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

