Radio Caca Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

