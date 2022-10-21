Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.47 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.85 or 0.00057114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $108.47 million and approximately $48,036.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

