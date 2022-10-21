Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

