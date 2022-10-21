Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

