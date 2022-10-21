Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.20 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00013692 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $274.20 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.29 or 0.06782338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,379,534 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

