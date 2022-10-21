Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

MAA stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.