Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.70% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Puma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €47.30 ($48.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.04 and its 200 day moving average is €64.11. Puma has a 12-month low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

