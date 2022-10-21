Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($67.35) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.