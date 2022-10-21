Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $102.46 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

