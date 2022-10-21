Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,727,000 after acquiring an additional 104,946 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

