Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

