Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 972,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,305,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $277.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

