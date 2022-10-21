Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $339.95. 214,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.06 and its 200-day moving average is $367.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

