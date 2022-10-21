Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,503,527 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

