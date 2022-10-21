Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 9,015 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,786,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,990. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

