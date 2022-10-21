Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 6,848 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 1,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,503. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
