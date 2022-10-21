Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Steven Owen Acquires 28,809 Shares

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Steven Owen purchased 28,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($36,202.71).
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
PHP opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 946.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. Primary Health Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.50 ($1.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.28.
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
