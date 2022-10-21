Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Steven Owen Acquires 28,809 Shares

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Steven Owen purchased 28,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($36,202.71).

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

PHP opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 946.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. Primary Health Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.50 ($1.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.28.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHP. Barclays cut their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

