Premia One Day Volume Hits $309,564.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $309,564.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

