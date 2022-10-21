PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.
PPG Industries Price Performance
PPG stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
PPG Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.