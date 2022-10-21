PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.

PPG stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $528,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PPG Industries by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $304,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

