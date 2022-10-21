PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.5 %

PCH opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

