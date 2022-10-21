PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $564,671.95 and $112.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00267776 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001366 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016867 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

