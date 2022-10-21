POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

PKX stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in POSCO by 63.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

