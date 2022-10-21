Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35. 1,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

