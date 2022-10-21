Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $323,590,802.04 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 2,282,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,673. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Playtika by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

