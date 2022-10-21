PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Scott Edward Peterson Sells 18,274 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at $501,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Edward Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Scott Edward Peterson sold 1,520 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $6,110.40.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 201,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.74 million. Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MYPS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

