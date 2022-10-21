PlayDapp Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $83.46 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.38 or 0.27512012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010745 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

