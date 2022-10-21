PlayDapp (PLA) Price Down 6.2% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $84.82 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

